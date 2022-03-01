Log in
    MTNZF   ZAE000279402

MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI (RF) LIMITED

(MTNZF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTN Zakhele Futhi RF : MTNZF re MTN Ghana results released for the year ended 31 December 2021

03/01/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Date of incorporation: 21 June 2016) (Registration number: 2016/268837/06)

JSE share code: MTNZF

ISIN: ZAE000279402

LEI: 378900429C4F73B1BE74 ("MTNZF" or the "Company")

Announcement Re: MTN Ghana results released for the year ended 31 December 2021

MTNZF shareholders are referred to the MTN Group Limited ("MTN") "MTN Ghana results released for the year ended 31 December 2021" announcement issued by MTN on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 1 March 2022.

As MTNZF's only material investment and asset consists of MTN shares, MTNZF shareholders should consider MTN's announcements when trading in MTNZF shares.

Johannesburg

1 March 2022

JSE Sponsor:

Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited

1

Disclaimer

MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 273 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net income 2020 146 M 9,46 M 9,46 M
Net Debt 2020 944 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 350 M 282 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,00x
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI (RF) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Belinda Mapongwana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Pitsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sindisiwe Ntombenhle Mabaso-Koyana Non-Executive Director
Manana M. Nhlanhla Non-Executive Director