MTN Zakhele Futhi RF : MTNZF re MTN Trading statement for the year ended 31 December 2021

MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Date of incorporation: 21 June 2016) (Registration number: 2016/268837/06)

JSE share code: MTNZF

ISIN: ZAE000279402

LEI: 378900429C4F73B1BE74 ("MTNZF")

Announcement Re: MTN Trading statement for the year ended 31 December 2021

MTNZF shareholders are referred to the MTN Group Limited ("MTN") "Trading statement for the year ended 31 December 2021" announcement issued by MTN on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 18 February 2022.

As MTNZF's only material investment and asset consists of MTN shares, MTNZF shareholders should consider MTN's announcements when trading in MTNZF shares.

Johannesburg

18 February 2022

JSE Sponsor:

Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited

