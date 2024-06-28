|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2024 6:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240628MEETDYDJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Tan Lee Fang
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Financial Year End
|31/03/2024
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please see attached the following documents: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") including the Additional Information on Directors seeking re-election; 2. AGM Proxy Form; and 3. Appendix to Notice of AGM in relation to the Proposed Renewal of Share Buyback Mandate.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|30/07/2024 10:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|28/07/2024 10:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Carlton Hotel, Empress Ballroom 4, Level 2, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 97,556 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 50,004 bytes)
- Attachment 3 (Size: 333,291 bytes)
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 22:32:29 UTC.