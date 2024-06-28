Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2024 6:28
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240628MEETDYDJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lee Fang
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/03/2024
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the following documents: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") including the Additional Information on Directors seeking re-election; 2. AGM Proxy Form; and 3. Appendix to Notice of AGM in relation to the Proposed Renewal of Share Buyback Mandate.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 30/07/2024 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 28/07/2024 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Carlton Hotel, Empress Ballroom 4, Level 2, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 97,556 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 50,004 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 333,291 bytes)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 22:32:29 UTC.