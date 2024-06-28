Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2024 6:35
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG240628DVCAZXLU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lee Fang
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 9
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/03/2024
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.005
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the Notice of Record Date for the Proposed Final Dividend.
Event Dates
Record Date 07/08/2024
Ex Date 06/08/2024
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.005
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.005
Pay Date 22/08/2024
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
