|Announcement Title
|Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2024 6:35
|Status
|New
|Corporate Action Reference
|SG240628DVCAZXLU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Tan Lee Fang
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Dividend/ Distribution Number
|Applicable
|Value
|9
|Dividend/ Distribution Type
|Final
|Financial Year End
|31/03/2024
|Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|SGD 0.005
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please see attached the Notice of Record Date for the Proposed Final Dividend.
|Event Dates
|Record Date
|07/08/2024
|Ex Date
|06/08/2024
|Dividend Details
|Payment Type
|Tax Exempted (1-tier)
|Gross Rate (Per Share)
|SGD 0.005
|Net Rate (Per Share)
|SGD 0.005
|Pay Date
|22/08/2024
|Gross Rate Status
|Actual Rate
|Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Disclaimer
MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 22:42:09 UTC.