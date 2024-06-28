MTQ Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding and management company. It is engaged in engineering solutions for oilfield equipment, including repair, manufacture and rental operations. The Company's segments include Investment holding and Oilfield engineering. The Investment holding segment holds investments and provides management and corporate services to its subsidiaries. The Oilfield engineering segment provides engineering services for the servicing, manufacturing, assembly and fabrication of oilfield equipment such as valves and blow-out-preventers used in the oil and gas industry. This segment is also engaged in the business of renting and sale of oilfield equipment and spare parts. This segment is also engaged in designing and manufacturing of proprietary and custom-built pipe support and pipe suspension solutions for the oil and gas industry. The Oilfield engineering segment operates primarily in Singapore, Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment