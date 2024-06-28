|Announcement Title
|Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2024 6:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240628XMETJMCY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Tan Lee Fang
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Financial Year End
|31/03/2024
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please see attached: 1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting; 2. Proxy Form; and 3. Circular in respect of the adoption of the new constitution and alteration to the objects clause
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|30/07/2024 10:30:00
|Response Deadline Date
|28/07/2024 10:30:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Carlton Hotel, Empress Ballroom 4, Level 2, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 223,365 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 182,384 bytes)
- Attachment 3 (Size: 1,147,894 bytes)
