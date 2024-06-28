Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2024 6:33
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240628XMETJMCY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lee Fang
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/03/2024
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached: 1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting; 2. Proxy Form; and 3. Circular in respect of the adoption of the new constitution and alteration to the objects clause
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 30/07/2024 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 28/07/2024 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Carlton Hotel, Empress Ballroom 4, Level 2, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 223,365 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 182,384 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 1,147,894 bytes)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 22:37:59 UTC.