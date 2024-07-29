|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2024 17:31
|Status
|Replace
|Announcement Reference
|SG240628MEETDYDJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Tan Lee Fang
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Financial Year End
|31/03/2024
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|29 July 2024 - Please find attached Company's responses to the substantial questions received from shareholders and other stakeholders in advance of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 at 10.00 a.m.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|30/07/2024 10:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|28/07/2024 10:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Carlton Hotel, Empress Ballroom 4, Level 2, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558
