  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. MTQ Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M05   SG0507000073

MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED

(M05)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:59:03 2023-03-14 am EDT
0.2250 SGD    0.00%
06:50pWarrant Exercise : : Voluntary
PU
01/26MTQ Completes Liquidation of Dormant Units
MT
01/19MTQ Issues Shares Upon Conversion of Warrants
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrant Exercise :: Voluntary

03/14/2023 | 06:50pm EDT
Announcement Title Warrant Exercise
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 15, 2023 6:34
Status New
Announcement Reference SG230315EXWAZO79
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lee Fang
Designation Company Secretary
Option Style American Style
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Notice of Expiry of Warrants W230417.
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment.
Disbursement Type
Expiry Date 17/04/2023
Existing Security Details
Security Debit Date 21/04/2023
Disbursement Type Security
Security Not Found? No
Security Credit Date 21/04/2023
Exercise Price SGD 0.22
Distribution Ratio (New: Old) 1:1

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 431,249 bytes)

Attachments

Disclaimer

MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 22:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 52,0 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net income 2022 1,32 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2022 24,9 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 48,6 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
