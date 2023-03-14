Warrant Exercise :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Warrant Exercise
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 15, 2023 6:34
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG230315EXWAZO79
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Lee Fang
Designation
Company Secretary
Option Style
American Style
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Notice of Expiry of Warrants W230417.
Additional Text
Please refer to the attachment.
Disbursement Type
Expiry Date
17/04/2023
Existing Security Details
Security Debit Date
21/04/2023
Disbursement Type
Security
Security Not Found?
No
Security Credit Date
21/04/2023
Exercise Price
SGD 0.22
Distribution Ratio (New: Old)
1:1
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 431,249 bytes)
Sales 2022
52,0 M
38,7 M
38,7 M
Net income 2022
1,32 M
0,98 M
0,98 M
Net Debt 2022
24,9 M
18,5 M
18,5 M
P/E ratio 2022
38,5x
Yield 2022
2,13%
Capitalization
48,6 M
36,2 M
36,2 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,06x
EV / Sales 2022
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
35,1%
