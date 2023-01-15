China, Hong Kong resume high-speed rail link after 3 years of COVID curbs

(Adds Macau visitors, HK drugs seizures; paragraphs 14-19)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China resumed on
Sunday high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and the
mainland for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19
pandemic, as it dismantles travel curbs after Beijing scrapped
quarantine for arrivals a week earlier.
The re-opening comes amidst a massive wave of infections
nationwide and a day after authorities said nearly 60,000 people
with COVID had died in hospital, following last month's abrupt
U-turn on "zero-COVID" policy in the wake of historic protests.
Despite the infections, some passengers voiced excitement
and relief about being able to more easily return to their
hometowns in time for the approaching Lunar New Year.
"The resumption of the high-speed railway has made it very
convenient for us and has brought us closer to home," said Mang
Lee, 33, who was among dozens going through border checks at
Hong Kong's West Kowloon station before boarding trains.
"For the past three years, due to the pandemic, it has not
been easy to enter China in any way," added Mang, originally
from the southern city of Guangzhou. "I have not been able to go
home for a long time."
EASIER LUNAR NEW YEAR TRIPS
A surge in travel ahead of the holiday celebrations set to
begin on Jan. 21, as hundreds of millions of people return home
from cities to small towns and rural areas, has fuelled worries
about more infections.
Saturday's updated death toll was a huge increase over
previous figures, following global criticism of China's
coronavirus data. The move was welcomed by the World Health
Organisation, although the body called for more detailed data.
But the figure still falls short of the predictions of
international health experts, who have said China could have
more than a million COVID-related deaths this year.
Operations at West Kowloon station in the global financial
hub have been smooth, with a flow of about 1,400 passengers by
10 a.m., said Cheung Chi-keung, head of operator MTR Corp’s
cross-boundary operations.
Tickets for nearly all trains were sold out on Sunday, a
display at the station showed, a Reuters witness said.
The re-opening will initially be just for short journeys,
MTR chairman Rex Auyeung told reporters at the station, but it
was not immediately clear when long-haul journeys would resume.
In another sign of reviving transport links, Saturday's
visitors to the nearby gambling hub of Macau exceeded 55,000,
the highest daily arrivals since the pandemic began, the
government said on its website.
The mainland contributed 44,025, with just over 10,000
from Hong Kong, it said in a notice.
The data, in line with a trend of rising daily numbers
of visitors, promises a boost for the
tourism-focused economy
reeling from the previous zero-COVID measures.
As many in China scramble to secure COVID-19 drugs
following reports of widespread hospital shortages, customs in
Hong Kong seized 380 boxes of suspected smuggled COVID drugs
last week, of estimated value HK$500,000 ($64,000), the local
government said.
The items were found in two places, one at the
international airport in an air parcel arriving from India on
Jan. 11 and another at the home of a 40-year-old man on Jan 14.
The man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested as
suspects, the government added in its statement on Sunday.
Pfizer-made COVID drug Paxlovid, in particular,
has seen high demand
.
($1 .8092 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Joyce Zhou and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Martin
Quin Pollard and Shuyan Wang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)