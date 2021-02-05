Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  MTR Corporation Limited    66   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(66)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/04
44.15 HKD   -0.67%
04:22a'THE POLICE WILL VISIT YOU' : why GameStonk won't come to China
RE
02/04'THE POLICE WILL VISIT YOU' : why GameStonk won't come to China
RE
01/22MTR : Nordic appoints Henrik Dahlin as new CEO
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

'The police will visit you': why GameStonk won't come to China

02/05/2021 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese national flag flutters near the building of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) at the Financial Street area in Beijing

(Reuters) - In his Hangzhou apartment in eastern China, Wen Hao had just finished his daily stockpicking video when he discovered he'd been barred from social media platform Toutiao, a day after inviting netizens to join his stock-recommending community.

In a country where trading activities are closely monitored and the internet censored, Wen, 35, reckoned his own blocking showed why the mass buying that sent shares in U.S. videogame retailer GameStop more than 2,000% higher over two weeks could never happen in China.

"It's OK if you have one hundred followers," said Wen, a self-styled investment adviser who livestreams his stock recommendations everyday via Wechat. "But if you ask thousands of followers to buy a stock at the same time via social media in China, the police will visit you."

GameStop's rally grabbed world market headlines for the manner in which swarms of Reddit users took on big short-sellers and hedge funds.

Efforts to emulate that sort of drama in Asia's idiosyncratic markets have been isolated so far. There was a small-scale online crusade to support Malaysia's heavily shorted glove makers, and calls in South Korea to retain a ban on short-selling.

But such retail cheerleaders have struggled to attract much of a following. China's stock market once had the reputation of being a casino, yet the country's stringent censorship, absence of famous short-sellers and a general tendency to not cross state directives stymie their efforts.

Dean Li, a blogger on Xueqiu.com, a Reddit-like investor community, said the GameStop saga had demonstrated that "if a short-seller dares to rashly announce bearish bets against a listed company, it will be in trouble." But both short-selling and option trading, the key drivers of GameStop's stratospheric rise, are restricted in China, making such a duel impossible, he said.

Huang Wei, founder of an online investment community that comprises what he calls "grassroots investors", said he emphasizes with U.S. retail investors in their "riot" against Wall Street short-sellers, but in China, there's no grounds for a retail investor uprising.

"It's a clash of people's value outlook. It's like farmers uprising against tyranny," Huang said.

NO CHE OR MAO

"There isn't widespread public discontent at the moment.... so you don't see Che Guevara or Mao Zedong in the market," Huang said, referring to the charismatic leaders in Cuban and Chinese revolutions.

The chance of a Chinese equivalent to GameStop emerging has been dimmed further by recent capital market reforms aimed at weeding out weak companies and encouraging long-term investment. Chinese regulators are also cracking down on price manipulation and Internet stock recommendations.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission campaign last September scrutinized illegitimate stock recommendations, also taking aim at "market black mouths" who spread misleading information to influence stock prices, as well as "black apps", which attract investor clients using chat groups on social media.

Chinese hedge fund manager Yuan Yuwei said the trading patterns seen in GameStop are not new in China, or Hong Kong, where speculators have talked up stocks in pump-and-dump schemes.

"The pattern is identical. You drive up share prices and attract followers. And then, you dump your holdings to late comers. The only difference is that you have no or little short positions (in China)," he said, adding such practices have become much less common in China in recent years.

Still, Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, head of consumer equity research at Tellimer, said he expected the retail frenzy to flare up soon in Asia, including China.

"That could be a perfect storm where you have the use of these Robinhood-type platforms, plus, the spread of internet chat groups, plus, the highly shorted names. That would create a potent cocktail," said Tiruchelvam, who identified stocks including China Literature and MTR Corp as potential targets. "This is actually the beginning of a massive wave of investing behavior along these lines."

(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Gerry Doyle)

By Samuel Shen and Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED -0.45% 77.2 End-of-day quote.26.87%
GAMESTOP CORP. 25.02% 69.5 Delayed Quote.183.97%
IGG INC 1.87% 13.04 End-of-day quote.60.59%
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.67% 44.15 End-of-day quote.1.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.46403 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
All news about MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
04:22a'THE POLICE WILL VISIT YOU' : why GameStonk won't come to China
RE
02/04'THE POLICE WILL VISIT YOU' : why GameStonk won't come to China
RE
01/22MTR : Nordic appoints Henrik Dahlin as new CEO
AQ
01/21UNIVISION ENGINEERING : Shares Jump on HKD16.3 Million Contract Extension
DJ
2020MTR : Hong Kong installs vending machines to provide COVID-19 testing kits at ra..
AQ
2020MTR : Rail signal safety must be assured
AQ
2020Despite politics and coronavirus, Hong Kong's enduring love affair with real ..
RE
2020MTR : Nigel Holness appointed as new Managing Director for MTR Elizabeth Line
AQ
2020MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles..
PU
2020MTR : Appointment of Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 055 M 5 554 M 5 554 M
Net income 2020 -2 431 M -314 M -314 M
Net Debt 2020 30 534 M 3 939 M 3 939 M
P/E ratio 2020 -162x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 275 B 35 479 M 35 481 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,10x
EV / Sales 2021 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 34 077
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,76 HKD
Last Close Price 44,15 HKD
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chak-pui Kam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pak Kuen Auyeung Chairman
Kar-yun Lee Operations Director & Executive Director
Leung Wah Hui Executive Director & Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED1.85%35 200
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS2.15%4 155
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-4.79%2 576
FIRSTGROUP5.81%1 300
NOBINA AB (PUBL)-1.73%694
STAGECOACH6.41%593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ