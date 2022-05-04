Log in
    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 12:10:34 pm EDT
192.23 EUR   -2.47%
MTU Aero appoints Lars Wagner as CEO from January 1, 2023
RE
CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG
EQ
MTU Aero Engines starts 2022 with higher revenue and earnings; Revenue up 19%; Operating profit 52% higher, net income up 60%; Forecast for 2022 confirmed
AQ
CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG

05/04/2022 | 11:43am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG

04-May-2022 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG

- Reiner Winkler terminates his mandate at year-end

- Supervisory Board appoints Lars Wagner as successor


Munich, May 4, 2022 ? Reiner Winkler (60), CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG, will terminate his mandate at year-end 2022 for personal reasons, in agreement with the Supervisory Board. This has been jointly determined in today?s Supervisory Board meeting. Winkler?s CEO appointment would have ended on September 30, 2024. The Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Lars Wagner (46), Chief Operating Officer of MTU, as future CEO of MTU as of January 1, 2023.

Your contacts at MTU Aero Engines Investor Relations:

Thomas Franz
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-47 87
Email: Investorrelations@mtu.de

Claudia Heinle
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-39 11

Matthias Spies
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-41 08

04-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 14 89-4787
Fax: +49 (0)89 14 89-95583
E-mail: Thomas.Franz@mtu.de
Internet: www.mtu.de
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0
WKN: A0D9PT
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1343847

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1343847  04-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
