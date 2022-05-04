Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG
- Reiner Winkler terminates his mandate at year-end
- Supervisory Board appoints Lars Wagner as successor
Munich, May 4, 2022 ? Reiner Winkler (60), CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG, will terminate his mandate at year-end 2022 for personal reasons, in agreement with the Supervisory Board. This has been jointly determined in today?s Supervisory Board meeting. Winkler?s CEO appointment would have ended on September 30, 2024. The Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Lars Wagner (46), Chief Operating Officer of MTU, as future CEO of MTU as of January 1, 2023.
Your contacts at MTU Aero Engines Investor Relations:
Thomas Franz
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-47 87
Email: Investorrelations@mtu.de
Claudia Heinle
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-39 11
Matthias Spies
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-41 08
04-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de