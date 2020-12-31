DGAP-NVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG / Total Voting
Rights Announcement
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-12-31 / 08:56
*Publication of total number of voting rights*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------+
|MTU Aero Engines AG |
|Dachauer Straße 665|
|80995 München |
|Germany |
+------------------------+
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
|X|*Conditional capital increase* |31. Dezember 2020 |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 | |
| |para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
+----------+
|53.332.259|
+----------+
Language: English
