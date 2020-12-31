DGAP-NVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-31 / 08:56 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Publication of total number of voting rights* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------+ |MTU Aero Engines AG | |Dachauer Straße 665| |80995 München | |Germany | +------------------------+ *2. Type of capital measure* +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of | | | |effect | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |X|*Conditional capital increase* |31. Dezember 2020 | | |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 | | | |para. 1 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ *3. New total number of voting rights:* +----------+ |53.332.259| +----------+ 2020-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: MTU Aero Engines AG Dachauer Straße 665 80995 München Germany Internet: www.mtu.de End of News DGAP News Service 1156360 2020-12-31

