MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
DGAP-NVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/31/2020 | 02:57am EST
 DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG / Total Voting 
Rights Announcement 
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German 
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-31 / 08:56 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS 
Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Publication of total number of voting rights* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------+ 
|MTU Aero Engines AG     | 
|Dachauer Straße 665| 
|80995 München           | 
|Germany                 | 
+------------------------+ 
*2. Type of capital measure* 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
| |Type of capital measure          |Date of status / date of  | 
| |                                 |effect                    | 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|X|*Conditional capital increase*   |31. Dezember 2020         | 
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)           |                          | 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |                          | 
| |para. 1 WpHG)                    |                          | 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
*3. New total number of voting rights:* 
+----------+ 
|53.332.259| 
+----------+ 
 
2020-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  MTU Aero Engines AG 
          Dachauer Straße 665 
          80995 München 
          Germany 
Internet: www.mtu.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156360 2020-12-31

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2020 02:57 ET (07:57 GMT)

