DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -6

+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited| | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Finance | %| %| %| |Europe Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |Investment | | | | |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management | | | | |Deutschland AG | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |iShares (DE) I | %| %| %| |Investmentaktienges| | | | |ellschaft mit | | | | |Teilgesellschaftsve| | | | |rmögen | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |- | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* ++ || ++ Date +-----------+ |30 Dec 2020| +-----------+ 2020-12-30 Company: MTU Aero Engines AG Dachauer Straße 665 80995 München Germany

