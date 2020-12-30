Log in
MTU Aero Engines AG    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
12/30 10:29:58 am
214.6 EUR   -1.42%
01:38pDGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -6-
DJ
01:38pDGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -5-
DJ
01:38pDGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -4-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -6-

12/30/2020 | 01:38pm EST
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock          |             %|          %|              %| 
|International      |              |           |               | 
|Holdings, Inc.     |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BR Jersey          |             %|          %|              %| 
|International      |              |           |               | 
|Holdings L.P.      |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 3,|             %|          %|              %| 
|LLC                |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman 1 |             %|          %|              %| 
|LP                 |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman   |             %|          %|              %| 
|West Bay Finco     |              |           |               | 
|Limited            |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman   |             %|          %|              %| 
|West Bay IV Limited|              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Group    |             %|          %|              %| 
|Limited            |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Finance  |             %|          %|              %| 
|Europe Limited     |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock          |             %|          %|              %| 
|Investment         |              |           |               | 
|Management (UK)    |              |           |               | 
|Limited            |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Asset    |             %|          %|              %| 
|Management         |              |           |               | 
|Deutschland AG     |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|iShares (DE) I     |             %|          %|              %| 
|Investmentaktienges|              |           |               | 
|ellschaft mit      |              |           |               | 
|Teilgesellschaftsve|              |           |               | 
|rmögen             |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-                  |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|30 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  MTU Aero Engines AG 
          Dachauer Straße 665 
          80995 München 
          Germany 
Internet: www.mtu.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157979 2020-12-30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 13:37 ET (18:37 GMT)

