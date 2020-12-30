DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-12-30 / 19:37
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+------------------------+
|Name: |MTU Aero Engines AG |
+------------------------------+------------------------+
|Street: |Dachauer Straße 665|
+------------------------------+------------------------+
|Postal code: |80995 |
+------------------------------+------------------------+
|City: |München |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+------------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900807L67JY81RD65 |
+------------------------------+------------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|24 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|New | 8.99 %| 0.03 %| 9.02 %| 53095488|
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|Previous | 8.83 %| 0.19 %| 9.02 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE000A0D9PT0| 0| 4772681| 0 %| 8.99 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 4772681 | 8.99 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 16289| 0.03 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 16289| 0.03 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 729| 0.001 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 729| 0.001 %|
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Advisors,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+
|BlackRock Financial| %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
