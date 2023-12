FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has downgraded MTU from "Buy" to "Hold" and lowered its target price from 203 to 199 euros. The potential of the engine manufacturer's shares is limited for the time being, analyst Christophe Menard wrote in a study published on Friday. 2024 also remains characterized by uncertainties./ag/tih

Publication of the original study: 08.12.2023 / Time not specified in study / GMT

First dissemination of the original study: 08.12.2023 / 04:33 / GMT