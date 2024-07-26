Munich, July 26, 2024 | This year's Farnborough Airshow was a resounding success for MTU Aero Engines: The company benefits from around 800 million U.S. dollars in orders placed at the air show. Pratt & Whitney's GTF engine family, in particular engines powering the A320neo, and the GE9X for the Boeing 777X proved particularly popular. "The high order value demonstrates once again that aviation is a growing market and MTU participates in the right, future-oriented engine programs," says Lars Wagner, CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG. "We are well represented in both the narrowbody and widebody segments."

The largest geared turbofan order was placed by Avolon. The lessor is equipping 80 A320neo air-craft with PW1100G-JM engines. The leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital and the airline SKY Airline have also opted for the geared turbofan. Both will use the engine in a total of 32 new air-craft of the A320neo family.



There was also strong demand for new generation widebody engines: Qatar Airways opted for 20 Boeing 777-9. This aircraft is powered exclusively by the GE9X. Japan Airlines, IAG and EVA Air selected the GEnx for their 20 newly ordered Boeing 787 Dreamliner.



There were also sales successes in the military sector at Farnborough: the Netherlands and Aus-tria jointly ordered nine C-390 military transporters from Embraer. They will be powered by the V2500, a program in which MTU holds a 16 percent stake.



MTU holds shares of between 17 and 18 percent across the geared turbofan engine family, de-pending on the application. The German engine manufacturer contributes the high-speed low-pressure turbine and parts of the high-pressure compressor to the geared turbofan and manufac-tures brush seals. MTU is responsible for the turbine center frame for GEnx and GE9X widebody engines, which corresponds to a program share of 6.5 and four percent respectively.

