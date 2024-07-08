Revolutionary propulsion concepts for moving toward zero-emission flight

Technologies for the New Generation Fighter Engine

Munich, July 8, 2024 - "90 years and beyond - Passion for engines": Under this motto, MTU Aero Engines will once again be exhibiting at the Farnborough International Airshow. During this anniversary year, the company will be demonstrating their world-renowned, innovative commercial and military propulsion technologies and what has made them successful over the past decades. The engine experts can be found at their 130-square-meter booth in Hall 1, No 1215.

Driven by visions of tomorrow

Zero-emission flight is the major goal for commercial aviation, and the vision of MTU. The specialists have formulated future-oriented responses to this. At the same time, they are working on evolutionary further developments of the gas turbines based on the GTF engine as well as revolutionary engine concepts like the Water-Enhanced Turbofan (WET) and the Flying Fuel Cell™ (FFC). The highlights of the MTU booth will be the two models that represent these technologies.

As for the innovations, the WET exhibit will also provide information about SWITCH. The Clean Aviation project for Sustainable Water-Injecting Turbofan Comprising Hybrid-Electrics hopes to combine two revolutionary technologies: WET and hybrid-electric engine elements. The FFC model can now also provide information about the Clean Aviation sister program known as HEROPS (Hydrogen-Electric Zero Emission Propulsion System). The goal is to build on the FFC with MTU technologies to develop a climate-neutral, hydrogen-powered electric powertrain that will help regional airplanes take off starting in 2035.

Driven by mission

As always, MTU's military area will also be represented at the booth. Here, too, the focus is on the future. Innovative individual technology concepts for the New Generation Fighter Engine (NGFE) will be presented and explained.

Not to be missed: innovative repair technologies and customized maintenance solutions made by MTU, which will be presented as an interactive HoloTouch exhibit. Knowledgeable members of the MTU Maintenance team will be available to talk with visitors.