NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has raised its target price for MTU from 280 to 290 euros and left its rating at "Overweight". Following the engine manufacturer's annual figures, he raised his earnings estimates (EPS) slightly, analyst David Perry wrote in a study published on Monday. There had been no new negative news on the GTF engine investigation and MTU had performed very strongly after adjusting for the associated problems. The risks associated with the GTF turbines have receded. In addition, the valuation of the share is very attractive./gl/ag

