NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has raised its target price for MTU from 290 to 300 euros and left its rating at "Overweight". Analyst David Perry justified the increased price target in a study published on Tuesday with very encouraging statements by the management. Meetings with CEO Lars Wagner and CFO Peter Kameritsch had strengthened his confidence in the engine manufacturer in the short to medium term. MTU should benefit from lower Airbus deliveries in the spare parts segment. He raised his earnings per share estimates for MTU by up to three percent for the years 2025 to 2027./tih/la

