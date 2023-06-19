Jefferies leaves MTU at 'Buy' - Target 280 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Jefferies left its rating for MTU at "buy" with a price target of 280 euros after the company raised its full-year earnings target. According to analyst Chloe Lemarie, the increase was not unexpected, but she had not expected it until the presentation of the half-year figures. The new earnings target supports her view that the recent problems with the geared turbofan engine, which had weighed on the share price in recent weeks, are now priced in, she wrote in the study published on Monday./ck/la

Original study published: 06/19/2023 / 09:48 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 19.06.2023 / 09:48 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------