Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MTU Aero Engines AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:46:33 2023-06-19 am EDT
235.25 EUR   +3.77%
11:20aJefferies leaves MTU at 'Buy' - Target 280 euros
DP
06:59aEngine maker MTU raises profit target - share price rises
DP
06:37aMtu Aero Engines Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jefferies leaves MTU at 'Buy' - Target 280 euros

06/19/2023 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Jefferies left its rating for MTU at "buy" with a price target of 280 euros after the company raised its full-year earnings target. According to analyst Chloe Lemarie, the increase was not unexpected, but she had not expected it until the presentation of the half-year figures. The new earnings target supports her view that the recent problems with the geared turbofan engine, which had weighed on the share price in recent weeks, are now priced in, she wrote in the study published on Monday./ck/la

Original study published: 06/19/2023 / 09:48 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 19.06.2023 / 09:48 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about MTU AERO ENGINES AG
11:20aJefferies leaves MTU at 'Buy' - Target 280 euros
DP
06:59aEngine maker MTU raises profit target - share price rises
DP
06:37aMtu Aero Engines Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06:30aChina Stimulus Focus, Sartorius Profit Warning Drag Germany’s DAX Index Lower
MT
05:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Wo..
DJ
03:43aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:48aEngine manufacturer MTU raises profit target
DP
06/13MTU @ Paris Air Show 2023
AQ
06/13MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/12Defence stocks in demand - sector's future opportunities in focus
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MTU AERO ENGINES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 330 M 6 915 M 6 915 M
Net income 2023 535 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2023 642 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 1,80%
Capitalization 12 201 M 13 329 M 13 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 11 273
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 226,70 €
Average target price 248,20 €
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Wagner Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Gordon Riske Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Weber Senior Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Silke Maurer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG12.12%13 329
SAFRAN20.13%64 454
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.29.58%44 815
HEICO CORPORATION7.97%19 983
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.16.67%19 003
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-3.52%15 260
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer