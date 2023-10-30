MTU Aero Engines AG is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of modules and components for civil and military aircraft engines. The group also offers engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines (66.9%); - sale of modules and components for commercial and military aviation engines (33.1%). The group also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for military engines. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.3%), Europe (7.4%), North America (69.7%), Asia (3.8%) and other (4.8%).