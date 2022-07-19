Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
MTU Aero Engines AG
News
Summary
MTX
DE000A0D9PT0
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
(MTX)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
06:39 2022-07-19 am EDT
186.28
EUR
+0.28%
06:17a
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/15
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
07/13
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
MarketScreener Strategies
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
07/19/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Chloe Lemarie from Jefferies retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about MTU AERO ENGINES AG
06:17a
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/15
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
07/13
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/13
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/11
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
07/08
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07/07
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/24
MTU Aero Engines continues Claire technology agenda; Evolutionary and revolutionary pro..
AQ
06/24
MTU AERO ENGINES DEVELOPS AVIATION F
: Maiden flight planned for mid-decade; Market launch..
AQ
06/23
EUROJET signs contract with NETMA to provide 48 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air F..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MTU AERO ENGINES AG
06:17a
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/15
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
07/13
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
: Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
5 311 M
5 400 M
5 400 M
Net income 2022
375 M
381 M
381 M
Net Debt 2022
643 M
654 M
654 M
P/E ratio 2022
26,6x
Yield 2022
1,50%
Capitalization
9 926 M
10 093 M
10 093 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,99x
EV / Sales 2023
1,72x
Nbr of Employees
10 508
Free-Float
89,8%
More Financials
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
185,75 €
Average target price
218,80 €
Spread / Average Target
17,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reiner Winkler
Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch
Chief Financial & Information Officer
Klaus Eberhardt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner
Executive Vice President-OEM Operations
Thomas Dautl
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
3.54%
10 093
SAFRAN
-3.14%
45 201
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.
-15.42%
29 580
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD
-19.95%
20 081
HEICO CORPORATION
-6.50%
16 212
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.
3.68%
13 791
More Results
