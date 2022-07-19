Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  MTU Aero Engines AG
  News
  Summary
    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:39 2022-07-19 am EDT
186.28 EUR   +0.28%
06:17aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/15MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
07/13MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Buy rating from Jefferies

07/19/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Chloe Lemarie from Jefferies retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Financials
Sales 2022 5 311 M 5 400 M 5 400 M
Net income 2022 375 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2022 643 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 9 926 M 10 093 M 10 093 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 10 508
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 185,75 €
Average target price 218,80 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Executive Vice President-OEM Operations
Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG3.54%10 093
SAFRAN-3.14%45 201
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-15.42%29 580
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-19.95%20 081
HEICO CORPORATION-6.50%16 212
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.3.68%13 791