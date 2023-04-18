Advanced search
    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:39:26 2023-04-18 am EDT
242.00 EUR   +3.15%
03:21aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/17MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/17Mtu Aero Engines Ag : Key figures of MTU Aero Engines AG in the first quarter 2023 exceed market expectations
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTU AERO ENGINES AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

04/18/2023 | 03:21am EDT
In a research note published by Holger Schmidt, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Financials
Sales 2023 6 260 M 6 836 M 6 836 M
Net income 2023 516 M 564 M 564 M
Net Debt 2023 504 M 551 M 551 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 12 566 M 13 721 M 13 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 11 273
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 234,60 €
Average target price 241,47 €
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Wagner Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Gordon Riske Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Weber Senior Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Silke Maurer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG16.02%13 721
SAFRAN19.65%64 857
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.19.82%41 191
HEICO CORPORATION9.58%20 250
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.78%17 654
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD2.77%16 833
