MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
October 09, 2023 at 10:32 am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 240.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|165.30 EUR
|+0.21%
|-2.45%
|-18.25%
|05:00pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-18.20%
|9 379 M $
|+25.28%
|64 324 M $
|+36.43%
|46 910 M $
|+7.01%
|19 460 M $
|+16.70%
|18 945 M $
|-12.13%
|13 563 M $
|-11.33%
|9 385 M $
|+19.13%
|7 428 M $
|-.--%
|7 350 M $
|-16.26%
|3 868 M $