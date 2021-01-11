Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MTU Aero Engines AG    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/11 07:43:40 am
209.4 EUR   -0.33%
07:31aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/08MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
01/07MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan

01/11/2021 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 145.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about MTU AERO ENGINES AG
07:31aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/08MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
01/07MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01/07MTU AERO ENGINES AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
01/07MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
01/07DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -6-
DJ
01/07DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -5-
DJ
01/07DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -4-
DJ
01/07DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according -3-
DJ
01/07DGAP-PVR : MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 033 M 4 908 M 4 908 M
Net income 2020 217 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2020 876 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,8x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 11 144 M 13 647 M 13 562 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 10 660
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 185,25 €
Last Close Price 210,10 €
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-1.55%13 647
SAFRAN0.35%60 821
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-0.90%33 383
AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD.25.05%30 566
HEICO CORPORATION4.61%17 521
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.3.60%16 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ