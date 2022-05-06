Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MTU Aero Engines AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 04:06:28 am EDT
192.80 EUR   +1.50%
03:53aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:09aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
05/06MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTU Aero Engines AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/06/2022 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2022 / 09:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gordon
Last name(s): Riske

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
189.45 EUR 99461.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
189.45 EUR 99461.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74683  06.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MTU AERO ENGINES AG
03:53aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:09aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
05/06MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05TRANSCRIPT : MTU Aero Engines AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/05MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/04LARS WAGNER : MTU Aero appoints Lars Wagner as CEO from January 1, 2023
RE
05/04CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG
EQ
05/04MTU Aero Engines AG Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
05/02MTU Aero Engines starts 2022 with higher revenue and earnings; Revenue up 19%; Operatin..
AQ
05/02MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MTU AERO ENGINES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 276 M 5 543 M 5 543 M
Net income 2022 374 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2022 619 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 10 150 M 10 663 M 10 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 508
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 189,95 €
Average target price 219,60 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Executive Vice President-OEM Operations
Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG5.88%10 663
SAFRAN-9.80%43 539
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-6.07%33 146
HEICO CORPORATION-4.90%16 627
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-38.72%15 577
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.11.28%14 803