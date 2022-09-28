MTU Aero Engines : Dr. Silke Maurer appointed to the Executive Board of MTU Aero Engines AG as Chief Operating Officer

Munich, September 28, 2022 - Dr. Silke Maurer (49) is taking over responsibility for the OEM Operations division at MTU Aero Engines AG as Chief Operating Officer (COO). At an extraordinary meeting on September 28, 2022, the MTU's Supervisory Board appointed her to the company's Executive Board for a three-year term of office starting on February 1, 2023. OEM Operations covers most of the role of the present Chief Operating Officer, Lars Wagner, who will become CEO on January 1, 2023. He will remain responsible for Technology & Engineering and Sustainability in the future.

Most recently, Silke Maurer was Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Management Board of the Webasto Group, Munich. Prior to that, she held the same position at BSH Home Appliances GmbH, Munich. For almost 20 years of her career, Maurer, who has a doctorate in engineering, held various management positions in technical areas and human resources at BMW AG, Munich.

Gordon Riske, Chairman of MTU's Supervisory Board: "By appointing Silke Maurer, we have secured a high-profile manager for this demanding role in our high-tech company. She brings extensive experience of the relevant areas of operations and impressed the Supervisory Board with the clarity and sincerity of her leadership style."

The appointment means that MTU Aero Engines AG still has a four-member Executive Board. In the future, OEM Operations will comprise Operations at the sites in Munich (Germany) and Rzeszów (Poland) as well as group-wide responsibility for Procurement & Logistics, Value Stream Management, Enablement, and Corporate Quality.