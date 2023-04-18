Advanced search
    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:17:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
242.50 EUR   +3.37%
01:58pMTU Aero Engines : NAV upgrade by 13.4%
Alphavalue
10:32aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
07:00aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
MTU Aero Engines : NAV upgrade by 13.4%

04/18/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 257 M 6 832 M 6 832 M
Net income 2023 521 M 569 M 569 M
Net Debt 2023 504 M 551 M 551 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 12 566 M 13 721 M 13 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 11 273
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 234,60 €
Average target price 242,21 €
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Wagner Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Gordon Riske Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Weber Senior Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Silke Maurer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG16.02%13 721
SAFRAN19.65%64 857
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.19.82%41 191
HEICO CORPORATION9.58%20 250
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.78%17 654
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD2.63%16 833
