Munich, November 16, 2023 - This year's Dubai Airshow brings success for MTU Aero Engines: The purchase decisions made there for various engines in which MTU is involved have resulted in orders worth more than half a billion dollars for the company. "The very pleasing order intake not only proves that aviation is a growth market, but also clearly shows that the widebody segment is becoming increasingly attractive again," says Chief Program Officer Michael Schreyögg.

The largest order was placed by Emirates, which ordered 202 GE9X engines for its Boeing 777X aircraft. MTU holds a four percent share in the GE9X and is responsible for the turbine center frame. TAAG Angola Airlines and Royal Air Maroc have also opted for widebody engines with MTU participation: TAAG has ordered nine GEnx-1B engines for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Royal Air Maroc four. MTU contributes the turbine center frame to the GEnx and holds a 6.5 percent share. The Airbus A220 with its PW1500G geared turbofan engine also scored well in Dubai: Air Baltic has placed a firm order for 30 A220 aircraft. MTU's 17 percent share in the PW1500G comprises various stages of the high-pressure compressor and the high-speed low-pressure turbine as well as brush seals.