Munich, June 23, 2023 - For MTU Aero Engines, the Paris Airshow paid off: The engine manufacturer booked orders worth more than one billion U.S. dollars. "This total once again demonstrates the enormous demand in our industry - and MTU's strong positioning. The huge demand for modern aircraft with fuel-efficient engines is clearly evident," said Lars Wagner, CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG.

New orders for the Geared Turbofan (GTF) account for the lion's share of the show orders: United Airlines will equip 120 A321neo and A321XLR aircraft with the GTF, and the engine will also be used on 64 A321neo from Volaris. Qantas has selected nine PW1500G-powered A220s. Orders for a total of 31 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft powered by PW1900G engines were received from Azorra Aviation, Binter and Porter Airlines (with leasing partner Avolon). MTU also benefits from Riyadh Air's decision to equip its recently ordered 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with GEnx engines. In addition, Air India has ordered ten Boeing 777Xs powered by GE9X engines.

MTU's program share of the geared turbofan engine is between 15 and 18 percent. The company supplies key components for the geared turbofan, such as the high-speed low-pressure turbine and various stages of the high-pressure compressor, and is responsible for the final assembly of a third of all PW1100G-JM engines in series production for the A320neo. MTU is also responsible for the turbine center frame of the Dreamliner's GEnx engine and has a program share of 6.5 percent. While MTU has a four-percent program share in the GE9X engine for the Boeing 777X and is also responsible for the turbine center frame.