By Pierre Bertrand

MTU Aero Engines and Safran have agreed to form a 50-50 joint venture aimed at developing a new heavy helicopter engine for the next generation of European military helicopters.

The joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines and MTU Aero Engines follows from the agreement between the two companies last year to work together on a new engine for military helicopters to enter service by 2040.

The new company, dubbed Eura, will be based in Bordes in France and its chief executive will be selected from within MTU, the companies said.

The companies didn't disclose financial details.

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-24 0442ET