Stock MTX MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : MTU Aero Engines AG

MTU Aero Engines AG

Equities

MTX

DE000A0D9PT0

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:17:49 2023-10-09 am EDT 		Intraday chart for MTU Aero Engines AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
165.28 EUR +0.20% -2.45% -18.25%
05:00pm MTU AERO ENGINES : Target cut by -16.9% Alphavalue
04:32pm MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating MD

MTU AERO ENGINES : Target cut by -16.9%

October 09, 2023 at 11:00 am EDT

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about MTU Aero Engines AG

MTU AERO ENGINES : Target cut by -16.9% Alphavalue
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating MD
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating MD
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating MD
UBS upgrades MTU to 'Buy' - target lowered to 205 euros DP
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Raised to Buy by UBS MD
National Aviation Conference in Hamburg with Chancellor Scholz DP
Chancellor Scholz to open National Aviation Conference in Hamburg on Monday DP
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs MD
Jitters Over US Fed Dot Plot Keep German Stocks Muted MT
Barclays Lowers MTU Aero Engines PT, Affirms Neutral Rating MT
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Barclays remains Neutral MD
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : UBS gives a Neutral rating MD
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : UBS remains Neutral MD
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating MD
Jefferies Maintains MTU Aero Engines at Buy, Cuts PT MT
JP Morgan Cuts MTU Aero Engines PT, Affirms Buy Rating MT
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank MD
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating MD
JPMorgan lowers target for MTU to 235 euros - 'Overweight' DP
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
MTU CFO: will talk to Pratt & Whitney about compensation for 700 mln euro cash flow hit RE
MTU Aero Confirms Adjusted Guidance After Pratt & Whitney Jet Engines Recall DJ
Transcript : MTU Aero Engines AG - Special Call CI

Chart MTU Aero Engines AG

Chart MTU Aero Engines AG
More charts

Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of modules and components for civil and military aircraft engines. The group also offers engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines (66.9%); - sale of modules and components for commercial and military aviation engines (33.1%). The group also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for military engines. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.3%), Europe (7.4%), North America (69.7%), Asia (3.8%) and other (4.8%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-10-26 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
164.95EUR
Average target price
213.86EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.65%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Stock MTU Aero Engines AG
-18.22% 9 379 M $
SAFRAN Stock Safran
+24.94% 64 324 M $
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. Stock TransDigm Group Inc.
+35.88% 46 910 M $
HEICO CORPORATION Stock HEICO Corporation
+6.45% 19 460 M $
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. Stock Howmet Aerospace Inc.
+16.29% 18 945 M $
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD Stock Aecc Aviation Power Co.,Ltd
-12.13% 13 563 M $
AVIC AIRBORNE SYSTEMS CO., LTD. Stock AVIC Airborne Systems Co., Ltd.
-11.33% 9 385 M $
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION Stock Curtiss-Wright Corporation
+19.24% 7 428 M $
MEGGITT PLC Stock Meggitt PLC
-.--% 7 350 M $
AECC AERO-ENGINE CONTROL CO.,LTD. Stock Aecc Aero-Engine Control Co.,Ltd.
-16.26% 3 868 M $
Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock MTU Aero Engines AG - Xetra
  4. News
  5. MTU Aero Engines : Target cut by -16.9%
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer