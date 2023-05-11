Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MTU Aero Engines AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:13:51 2023-05-11 am EDT
229.30 EUR   +0.57%
07:04aMtu Aero Engines : Voting results AGM 2023
PU
04:07aMtu Aero Engines : Speech of Management Board 2023
PU
05/10MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
MTU Aero Engines : Voting results AGM 2023

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
Voting results

Annual General Meeting 2023 11 May 2023

Agenda item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of net profit

Total number of shares

38,698,208

Share in the registered capital

71.90 %

Votes in favour

38,632,035

equals

99.83 %

Votes against

66,173

equals

0.17 %

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The resolution proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.

Agenda item 3: Resolution on the discharge of members of the Executive Board for fiscal year 2022

Total number of shares

38,271,111

Share in the registered capital

71.10 %

Votes in favour

38,132,899

equals

99.64 %

Votes against

138,212

equals

0.36 %

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The resolution proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.

Agenda item 4: Resolution on the discharge of members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2022

Total number of shares

37,994,085

Share in the registered capital

70.59 %

Votes in favour

28,062,314

equals

73.86 %

Votes against

9,931,771

equals

26.14 %

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The resolution proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.

Agenda item 5: Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for fiscal year 2023

Total number of shares

38,692,507

Share in the registered capital

71.89 %

Votes in favour

38,600,161

equals

99.76 %

Votes against

92,346

equals

0.24 %

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The resolution proposed by the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.

Disclaimer

MTU Aero Engines AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 303 M 6 919 M 6 919 M
Net income 2023 533 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2023 634 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 12 261 M 13 459 M 13 459 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 11 273
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 228,00 €
Average target price 245,61 €
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Wagner Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Gordon Riske Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Weber Senior Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Silke Maurer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG12.76%13 459
