MTU Aero Engines : Voting results AGM 2023

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 6 303 M 6 919 M 6 919 M Net income 2023 533 M 585 M 585 M Net Debt 2023 634 M 696 M 696 M P/E ratio 2023 23,1x Yield 2023 1,81% Capitalization 12 261 M 13 459 M 13 459 M EV / Sales 2023 2,05x EV / Sales 2024 1,81x Nbr of Employees 11 273 Free-Float 89,2% Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 228,00 € Average target price 245,61 € Spread / Average Target 7,72% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Lars Wagner Chief Executive Officer Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer Gordon Riske Chairman-Supervisory Board Stefan Weber Senior Vice President-Engineering & Technology Silke Maurer Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MTU AERO ENGINES AG 12.76% 13 459