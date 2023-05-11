|
MTU Aero Engines : Voting results AGM 2023
Voting results
Annual General Meeting 2023 11 May 2023
Agenda item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of net profit
|
Total number of shares
|
38,698,208
|
|
|
Share in the registered capital
|
71.90 %
|
|
|
Votes in favour
|
38,632,035
|
equals
|
99.83 %
|
Votes against
|
66,173
|
equals
|
0.17 %
________________________________________________________________________________________________
The resolution proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.
Agenda item 3: Resolution on the discharge of members of the Executive Board for fiscal year 2022
|
Total number of shares
|
38,271,111
|
|
|
Share in the registered capital
|
71.10 %
|
|
|
Votes in favour
|
38,132,899
|
equals
|
99.64 %
|
|
|
Votes against
|
138,212
|
equals
|
0.36 %
|
|
________________________________________________________________________________________________
The resolution proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.
Agenda item 4: Resolution on the discharge of members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2022
|
Total number of shares
|
37,994,085
|
|
|
Share in the registered capital
|
70.59 %
|
|
|
Votes in favour
|
28,062,314
|
equals
|
73.86 %
|
|
|
Votes against
|
9,931,771
|
equals
|
26.14 %
|
|
________________________________________________________________________________________________
The resolution proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.
Agenda item 5: Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for fiscal year 2023
|
Total number of shares
|
38,692,507
|
|
|
Share in the registered capital
|
71.89 %
|
|
|
Votes in favour
|
38,600,161
|
equals
|
99.76 %
|
|
|
Votes against
|
92,346
|
equals
|
0.24 %
|
|
________________________________________________________________________________________________
The resolution proposed by the Supervisory Board has been adopted with the required majority.
Disclaimer
MTU Aero Engines AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
