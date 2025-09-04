MTU Aero Engines shares are down over 2% today, bucking the positive trend in Frankfurt, penalized by a downgrade from UBS (from 'buy' to 'neutral'), with a target price reduced from €485 to €400.
We have a number of minor concerns, including the risk of a cyclical downturn, which have reduced our conviction, the broker says, which sees the risk/return ratio as "balanced" for the German aircraft engine manufacturer's stock.
MTU Aero in the red on broker downgrade
