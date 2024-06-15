Effective June 15, 2024, Mu Global Holding Limited will change its name to Vanguard Green Investment Limited.
Mu Global Holding Limited
|Mu Global Holding Limited will Change its Name to Vanguard Green Investment Limited
|Jun. 13
|Mu Global Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024
