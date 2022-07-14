Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Muangthai Capital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTC   TH6068010Y02

MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
42.00 THB   -2.33%
07:14aMUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 87 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
07/01MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 23 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
Muangthai Capital Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Muangthai Capital pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 754 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2022 5 721 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 89 040 M 2 463 M 2 463 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 576
Free-Float 31,2%
Managers and Directors
Daonapa Petampai Managing Director & Director
Surat Chayavoradech Chief Financial Officer & Deputy MD
Apichart Pengsritong Chairman
Kongkeaw Piamduaytham Independent Director
Nongnuch Dawasuwan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-28.51%2 463
SLM CORPORATION-20.44%4 235
ORIENT CORPORATION2.40%1 618
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-13.22%1 391
GOEASY LTD.-43.49%1 238
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-43.26%404