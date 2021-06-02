Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUDSU   US62477L2060

MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II

(MUDSU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II : Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report; Filed Required Report

06/02/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: MUDSU) (the "Company") today announced it received a notice (the "Notice") on May 28, 2021 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or before May 24, 2021, the extended period provided for the filing under Rule 12b-25(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Notice indicated that the Company has 60 calendar days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance and that Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q due date, or until November 22, 2021, to regain compliance.

Since receiving the Notice, the Company has filed its Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC on June 2, 2021 and is expected to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please visit: https://www.mudrickcapitalacquisitioncorp.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mudrick-capital-acquisition-corporation-ii-receives-expected-notification-from-nasdaq-related-to-delayed-quarterly-report-filed-required-report-301304597.html

SOURCE Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
05:51pMUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORAT : Receives Expected Notification From Nasda..
PR
05:17pMUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION II  : Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Rel..
PU
05:16pMUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. II : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy..
AQ
05:02pMUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION II  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
05/14MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION II  : AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER (For..
PU
05/12MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. II : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audi..
AQ
04/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Mud..
PR
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Hanging On For Modest Gains
MT
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Posting Modest Gains
MT
More news