Mudrick Capital Acquisition II : Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)

Other Events

Cancellation of the Special Meeting in Lieu of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

As previously disclosed, on August 20, 2021, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II ('MUDS') and Topps Intermediate Holdco, Inc. ('Topps') terminated that certain Merger Agreement, dated as of April 6, 2021 and amended on May 10, 2021 and August 15, 2021, by and among MUDS, Titan Merger Sub I, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of MUDS, Titan Merger Sub II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of MUDS, Topps and Tornante-MDP Joe Holding LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and the sole stockholder of Topps.

In connection with the termination of the Merger Agreement, the special meeting in lieu of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 25, 2021 has been cancelled.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K(this 'Current Report') includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'seek,' 'target,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'outlook,' and 'project' and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements may include estimated financial information, including with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of MUDS, and are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. MUDS undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this Current Report speak as of the date of its filing. Although MUDS may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise except as required by applicable securities laws.

2