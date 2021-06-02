Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUDS   US62477L1070

MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II

(MUDS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mudrick Capital Acquisition II : Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report; Filed Required Report (Form 8-K)

06/02/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report; Filed Required Report

New York, New York, June 2, 2021 - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: MUDSU) (the 'Company') today announced it received a notice (the 'Notice') on May 28, 2021 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ('Nasdaq') stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Q1 2021 Form 10-Q') with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on or before May 24, 2021, the extended period provided for the filing under Rule 12b-25(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Notice indicated that the Company has 60 calendar days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance and that Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q due date, or until November 22, 2021, to regain compliance.

Since receiving the Notice, the Company has filed its Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC on June 2, 2021 and is expected to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please visit: https://www.mudrickcapitalacquisitioncorp.com.

Contact

Jason Mudrick

Chief Executive Officer

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II

(646) 747-9500

jmudrick@mudrickcapital.com

Disclaimer

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 21:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,17 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 458 M 458 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
Duration : Period :
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Mudrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Springer Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Scott Kasen Independent Director
Dennis E. Stogsdill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II0.00%458
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.29%30 018
HAL TRUST28.38%15 695
KINNEVIK AB50.18%11 033
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 282
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY16.35%9 091