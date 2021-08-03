Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUDS   US62477L1070

MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II

(MUDS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – MUDS, HYMC

08/03/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Mudrick Capital”) (NASDAQ: MUDS), now known as Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (“Hycroft”) (NASDAQ: HYMC), breached their fiduciary duties to Mudrick Capital and its shareholders. If you were a Mudrick Capital shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Mudrick Capital’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Mudrick Capital in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Mudrick Capital shareholders, and whether Mudrick Capital’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On January 13, 2020, Mudrick Capital executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Hycroft, with an April 17, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On May 29, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Hycroft continuing as the successor entity.

On October 1, 2020, Hycroft announced a secondary offering, ultimately consisting of 9.5 million shares of common stock and the same number of immediately exercisable warrants, bringing net proceeds of $83.1 million. On this news, shares dropped 16% to $7.58/share. On March 24, 2021, Hycroft announced financial results for 2020 and the financial outlook for 2021. On this news, shares dropped over 28% to $4.96.

What You Can Do

If you were a Mudrick Capital shareholder, you may have legal claims against Mudrick Capital’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
02:46pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp..
BU
07/08SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp..
BU
06/23MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. II : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
06/22MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION II : Earnings Flash (MUDS) THE TOPPS COMPANY Posts Q..
MT
06/05Certain Class B Common Stock of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II are subj..
CI
06/02MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION II : Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Rela..
PU
06/02MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. II : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy..
AQ
06/02MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION II : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
06/02Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation Ii Reports Earnings Results for the F..
CI
05/14MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION II : AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER (Form..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,17 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
Duration : Period :
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Mudrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Springer Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Scott Kasen Independent Director
Dennis E. Stogsdill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION II0.00%442
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)43.73%76 664
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.81%28 320
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)25.24%17 153
HAL TRUST29.01%15 304
LIFCO AB (PUBL)62.74%13 571