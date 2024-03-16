Mudunuru Limited is an India-based technology-enabled information and communications technology (ICT) solutions company. The Company is engaged in the application development of technologies, including face, finger and iris-based biometrics recognition; Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that connect devices to enterprise systems; cyber security services for companies threatened with data breaches or attacks by hackers (including penetration testing), and smart city initiatives. The Company's segments include Fintech, IDTech, EdTech, SmartCityTech and Research & Development. Its Fintech segment is engaged in developing scalable and secure platforms using blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Its IDTech segment is engaged in offering a comprehensive range of biometric solutions, such as biometric attendance systems (BAS), biometric access control systems (BACS), and large-scale national ID programs.

Sector Software