DD: Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, sell
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.12.2022 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|GIVE Capital GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Andrea Christina Juliana
|Last name(s):
|Brandt
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KD0F7
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.5 EUR
|3783157.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.5 EUR
|3783157.5 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Muehlhan AG
|Schlinckstrasse 3
|21107 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.muehlhan.com
|All news about MUEHLHAN AG
|Sales 2022
270 M
287 M
287 M
|Net income 2022
4,50 M
4,78 M
4,78 M
|Net Debt 2022
18,2 M
19,3 M
19,3 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,5x
|Yield 2022
|9,52%
|Capitalization
48,5 M
51,5 M
51,5 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,25x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 800
|Free-Float
|44,5%
Technical analysis trends MUEHLHAN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|2,52 €
|Average target price
|4,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|58,7%