Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Muehlhan AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-12-28 pm EST
2.510 EUR   -0.40%
03:33pDd : Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, Other (acquisition of shares as a premium in kind against the granting of shares in the context of a capital increase of GIVE Capital GmbH)
EQ
03:32pDd : Muehlhan AG: A&K Holding GmbH, buy
EQ
03:32pDd : Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, sell
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Muehlhan AG: GIVE Maritime & Industrial Services GmbH, Other (transfer of shares as premium in kind against granting of shares in the context of a capital increase of GIVE Capital GmbH)

12/28/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2022 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GIVE Maritime & Industrial Services GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andrea Christina Juliana
Last name(s): Brandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction
Other (transfer of shares as premium in kind against granting of shares in the context of a capital increase of GIVE Capital GmbH)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.5 EUR 6782500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.5 EUR 6782500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80147  28.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522085&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MUEHLHAN AG
03:33pDd : Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, Other (acquisition of shares as a premium in kind aga..
EQ
03:32pDd : Muehlhan AG: A&K Holding GmbH, buy
EQ
03:32pDd : Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, sell
EQ
03:32pDd : Muehlhan AG: Greverath Investment Verwaltungs- und Erhaltungs GbR, Other (transfer of..
EQ
03:32pDd : Muehlhan AG: GIVE Capital GmbH, Other (acquisition of shares as a premium in kind aga..
EQ
03:32pDd : Muehlhan AG: GIVE Maritime & Industrial Services GmbH, Other (transfer of shares as p..
EQ
12/06Dd : Muehlhan AG: Stefan Müller-Arends, Allocation of 13,338 shares as part of share-based..
EQ
10/28Muehlhan Ag : Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2022
EQ
10/28Muehlhan AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/12Dd : Muehlhan AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 270 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
Net Debt 2022 18,2 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 9,52%
Capitalization 48,5 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MUEHLHAN AG
Duration : Period :
Muehlhan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUEHLHAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,52 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Johannes Müller-Arends Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Thorsten Hell Chief Financial Officer
Philip Charles Percival Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gautam Arya Chief Operating Officer
Gottfried Neuhaus Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUEHLHAN AG-28.00%52
VINCI1.12%56 408
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.07%36 019
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.20%32 596
QUANTA SERVICES25.56%20 573
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.70%19 259