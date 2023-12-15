EQS-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Muehlhan AG: Correction to the Group forecast for financial year 2023
Hamburg, December 15, 2023—Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the “company”) hereby announces that the Group’s forecast for the 2023 financial year is being corrected again.
In the ad hoc announcement about the Group forecast published on October 13, 2023, revenues of €10 million to €15 million and an EBIT of between €-3.5 million and €-4.0 million were forecast for the 2023 financial year.
The company continues to expect revenues of €10 million to €15 million, but predicts EBIT will be between €-4.0 million and €-4.5 million.
The main reason for the renewed forecast revision is expenses for the decision to discontinue all activities in Oman.
You can request further information from:
Muehlhan AG
Investor Relations
Frithjof Dorowski
Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F).
