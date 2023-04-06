Advanced search
    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
2023-04-06
2.700 EUR   +2.27%
Muehlhan AG: Dividend proposal / Share buyback to repay capital to shareholders / Withdrawal from the stock market

04/06/2023 | 11:15am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback
Muehlhan AG: Dividend proposal / Share buyback to repay capital to shareholders / Withdrawal from the stock market

06-Apr-2023 / 17:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR

 

Muehlhan AG: Dividend proposal / Share buyback to repay capital to shareholders / Withdrawal from the stock market

 

Hamburg, April 6, 2023—Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the “company”) hereby announces that the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of €1.00 per share, and thus a total dividend payment of €19.4 million, at the 2023 Annual General Meeting based on the preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year.

In order to pass on the purchase price received from the transaction with OEP, completed on December 29, 2022, to shareholders in a timely manner, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board also intend, in addition to proposing the expected dividend at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to resolve on a capital reduction through a share buyback and cancellation in order to partially repay share capital to the shareholders. The share buyback will take the form of a voluntary public purchase offer aimed at the company’s shareholders. The total volume of the share buyback is expected to amount to approximately €14.6 million. Further details regarding the public purchase offer are expected to be determined and published in an offer document by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Executive Board also resolved today to delist the company’s securities in the basic board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no later than the date on which the intended share buyback program will have been completed. As the company does not fall under the scope of Section 39 of the German Stock Exchange Act (BörsG), the termination of the inclusion does not result in an offer to acquire all securities that are the subject of the termination (delisting offer).

 

You can request further information from:

 

Muehlhan AG

Investor Relations

Frithjof Dorowski

Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166

E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

 

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F). The Muehlhan Group offers its customers a broad spectrum of industrial services: wind turbine services, surface protection, steel services, passive fire protection, scaffolding and insulation works. Muehlhan combines strong organizational skills and technical expertise, 140 years of experience and rigorous quality standards into cost effective industrial service offerings that satisfy the highest quality demands of its customers.

 

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan-ag.com

 

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com



End of Inside Information

06-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1603579

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1603579  06-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603579&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
