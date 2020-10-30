Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muehlhan AG    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020

30.10.2020 / 08:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020

- Performance seriously hit by COVID-19 pandemic

- Revenues of ?196.5 million, EBIT of ?2.0 million

- Orders on hand of ?260 million

- Revenues of around ?250 million and slightly positive EBIT expected for 2020

Hamburg, October 30, 2020-From January through September 2020, Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) generated revenues of ?196.5 million (previous year: ?218.0 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of ?2.0 million (previous year: ?8.6 million). The COVID-19 pandemic affected Muehlhan's various regions and markets in very different ways. While the effects of the pandemic were and continue to be felt heavily in North America, the Middle East and the offshore business, the European subsidiaries - except for the offshore business - were able to continue their activities at the expected level, even exceeding expectations in some cases. Overall, with our industry having a lower fixed costs basis than others and due to resolutely and swiftly implemented cost reduction programs, it was possible to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Muehlhan.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to ?12.5 million compared with ?-2.8 million in the comparison period. The highly positive cash flow is mainly the result of an improvement in working capital due to lower receivables and fewer projects completed year-over-year. In addition, various measures were introduced in the course of the pandemic in order to protect liquidity.

A geographic review shows that despite the COVID-19 pandemic revenues in Europe increased by ?8.6 million to ?178.0 million. In the Middle East, however, revenues fell by ?6.5 million to ?11.2 million. In North America, revenues slumped by ?14.9 million to ?3.8 million year-over-year due to delays in the start of projects. In the Rest of the World, revenues were down ?8.7 million at ?3.5 million due to travel restrictions.

In the Ship business segment, revenues fell by ?1.5 million to ?49.1 million compared to the prior-year period. In the Oil & Gas segment, at ?46.6 million revenues were down by ?11.2 million. The Renewables business segment was able to confirm the positive trend reported in the first half of the year. Revenues rose by a significant ?14.8 million to ?48.7 million due to expanding activities and the relatively low impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic really made its mark on the Industry/Infrastructure business. Revenues of ?52.5 million were generated between January and the end of September 2020, compared with ?76.0 million in the same period last year.

At ?260 million, orders on hand were slightly below the previous year's level of ?268 million. Muehlhan's British subsidiary has concluded a contract for offshore maintenance and scaffolding services for around ?40 million over three years with a large customer in the North Sea. This was a major addition to the order book.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, the Executive Board expects revenues for the financial year to come to around ?250 million and EBIT to be slightly positive. This forecast is subject to great uncertainty, however, as it is still not clear how the pandemic will continue to play out. Situations arising due to the pandemic, such as a second lockdown, would have a significant impact on the Muehlhan Group.

 

The company's key performance indicators are shown in the following table:

in kEUR   First 9 months of 2020 First 9 months of 2019
Results      
Revenues   196,464 218,009
Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)   10,281 14,478
Earnings from operations (EBIT)   2,031 8,558
Earnings before taxes (EBT)   884 7,473
Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG   -553 3,922
Earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR -0.03 0.21
Cash inflow/outflow from operating activities   12,514 -2,807
Investments in property, plant and equipment (not incl. leases)   1,975 5,247
       
Balance sheet   09/30/2020 12/31/2019
Total assets   166,269 175,370
Fixed assets1   63,224 68,634
Equity   68,592 71,761
Equity ratio in % 41.3 40.9
Employees   First 9 months of 2020 First 9 months of 2019
Employees (annual average) number 2,798 3,087
 

1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Industry/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49-40-752-7115-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com


30.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144112

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144112  30.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144112&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MUEHLHAN AG
03:30aMUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020
EQ
07/31MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2020
EQ
04/30MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first quarter of 2020
EQ
04/29MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG announces new date for Annual General Meeting on June ..
EQ
04/28MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/21MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG ends share buyback program
EQ
04/03MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2019
EQ
03/27MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG postpones Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 260 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2020 -1,00 M -1,17 M -1,17 M
Net Debt 2020 2,10 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 -51,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,3 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart MUEHLHAN AG
Duration : Period :
Muehlhan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUEHLHAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,40 €
Last Close Price 2,56 €
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Johannes Müller-Arends Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Philip Charles Percival Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas C. Krüger Chief Operating Officer
Gottfried Neuhaus Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUEHLHAN AG-20.00%57
VINCI SA-32.87%44 299
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.90%32 121
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.05%18 613
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.43%18 270
FERROVIAL, S.A.-29.31%16 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group