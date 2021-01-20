Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/20 02:00:16 am
2.69 EUR   +1.13%
MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DGAP-DD : Muehlhan AG english
DJ
MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020
EQ
Muehlhan AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/20/2021 | 02:01am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Doktor
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Krüger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 37,635 shares as part of a share-based payments program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64277  20.01.2021 


© EQS 2021
