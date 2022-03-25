Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Muehlhan AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Muehlhan AG: Publication of results for the 2021 financial year

03/25/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Muehlhan AG: Publication of results for the 2021 financial year

25-March-2022 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR

Muehlhan AG: Publication of results for the 2021 financial year

- Performance within expected range

- Revenues slightly above forecast at ?298.5 million

- EBIT from operations of ?9.8 million in line with expectations

- Special effects result in Group EBIT of ?16.7 million


Hamburg, March 25, 2022-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F)
achieved revenues of ?298.5 million in the 2021 financial year and thus slightly exceeded its forecast of ?290 million. Operating EBIT came to ?9.8 million, in line with the forecast. In addition, there was income from deconsolidation, with the deconsolidation results of ?11.7 million in total falling significantly lower than the proceeds from disposals of ?31.9 million. A major reason for the low deconsolidation result is the deconsolidation entries to be recognized in the income statement. In addition, transaction costs were incurred and goodwill was subject to impairment. Group EBIT totaled ?16.7 million as a result. Consolidated income after taxes came to ?9.8 million and, after the deduction of non-controlling interests, consolidated income of ?8.3 million was attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG, compared with ?0.3 million the previous year. Cash flow from operating activities, excluding proceeds from company disposals, was negative due to the required financing of revenue growth and the tendency of customers to defer payables to the following year.

More information can be found in the annual report of Muehlhan AG for the 2021 financial year, which will be published on April 1, 2022.

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Construction/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

25-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1312517

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1312517  25-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
