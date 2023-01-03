EQS-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Muehlhan AG: Sale of subsidiaries successfully completed



03.01.2023 / 16:03 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Muehlhan AG: Sale of subsidiaries successfully completed

Hamburg, January 3, 2023 – Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) announces that the sale of selected subsidiaries of Muehlhan AG, in particular in Europe and the USA, as well as the “Muehlhan” brand, to Muehlhan Holding GmbH (previously Shield BidCo GmbH), a company of the US private equity investor One Equity Partners, announced on September 24, 2022, was completed on December 31, 2022.

The fixed purchase price amounts to €58.9 million. The purchase price bore interest totaling €4.4 million until the closing date. In addition, the purchaser bought shareholder loans from Muehlhan AG in the nominal amount of €18.1 million on the closing date. The purchase price, the interest and the shareholder loans were paid by the buyer as part of the closing of the purchase.

The subsidiaries in Russia, India, Canada, the Bahamas and the Middle East were not sold.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board intend to distribute the portion of the purchase price received by the company remaining after repayment of borrowings to the shareholders to the extent permitted by law.

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F). The Muehlhan Group offers its customers a broad spectrum of industrial services: wind turbine services, surface protection, steel services, passive fire protection, scaffolding and insulation works. Muehlhan combines strong organizational skills and technical expertise, 140 years of experience and rigorous quality standards into cost effective industrial service offerings which satisfy the highest quality demands of its customers.

