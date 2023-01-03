Advanced search
    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:40 2023-01-03 am EST
2.690 EUR   +5.91%
Muehlhan AG: Sale of subsidiaries successfully completed

01/03/2023 | 10:05am EST
EQS-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Muehlhan AG: Sale of subsidiaries successfully completed

03.01.2023 / 16:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Muehlhan AG: Sale of subsidiaries successfully completed

 

Hamburg, January 3, 2023 – Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) announces that the sale of selected subsidiaries of Muehlhan AG, in particular in Europe and the USA, as well as the “Muehlhan” brand, to Muehlhan Holding GmbH (previously Shield BidCo GmbH), a company of the US private equity investor One Equity Partners, announced on September 24, 2022, was completed on December 31, 2022.

The fixed purchase price amounts to €58.9 million. The purchase price bore interest totaling €4.4 million until the closing date. In addition, the purchaser bought shareholder loans from Muehlhan AG in the nominal amount of €18.1 million on the closing date. The purchase price, the interest and the shareholder loans were paid by the buyer as part of the closing of the purchase.

The subsidiaries in Russia, India, Canada, the Bahamas and the Middle East were not sold.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board intend to distribute the portion of the purchase price received by the company remaining after repayment of borrowings to the shareholders to the extent permitted by law.

 

You can request further information from:

 

Muehlhan AG

Investor Relations

Frithjof Dorowski

Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166

E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

 

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F). The Muehlhan Group offers its customers a broad spectrum of industrial services: wind turbine services, surface protection, steel services, passive fire protection, scaffolding and insulation works. Muehlhan combines strong organizational skills and technical expertise, 140 years of experience and rigorous quality standards into cost effective industrial service offerings which satisfy the highest quality demands of its customers.

 

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan-ag.com

 

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com


03.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1526499

 
End of News EQS News Service

1526499  03.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1526499&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
