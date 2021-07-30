Log in
    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2021

07/30/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Change in Forecast 
Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2021 
2021-07-30 / 18:56 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2021 
- Business is running more like normal 
- Revenues of EUR143.5 million, EBIT of EUR3.9 million 
- Recovery in revenue and EBIT forecast for 2021 - depending on the course of the pandemic, plus the deconsolidation 
result 
Hamburg, July 30, 2021-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) was able to report a return to normality to a large 
extent in the first half of 2021. After three months under persistent pandemic conditions, the second quarter saw a 
gradual return to normal business operations. Revenues increased by 9.4% to EUR143.5 million. EBIT rose by EUR3.7 million 
to EUR3.9 million and the EBIT margin improved accordingly from 0.2% to 2.7%. The consolidated net income for the first 
half of the year attributable to Muehlhan AG's investors increased by EUR2.5 million to EUR2.0 million. As expected, cash 
flow from operating activities fell by EUR11.8 million to EUR4.8 million year-over-year. 
In the Ship segment, revenues fell from EUR33.8 million to EUR29.2 million. EBIT decreased by EUR1.0 million to EUR2.4 million. 
Business developed positively in the Oil & Gas segment. Revenues increased by EUR1.9 million to EUR34.8 million. EBIT also 
increased by EUR0.5 million to EUR1.5 million. In the Renewables segment, revenues increased again significantly by EUR17.3 
million to EUR45.0 million. EBIT jumped from EUR0.9 million to EUR4.8 million. In the Construction/Infrastructure business, 
revenues of EUR34.4 million were achieved, compared to EUR36.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Despite the 
decrease in revenues, EBIT improved by EUR0.5 million to EUR-0.4 million. 
In the Marine & Construction segment, revenues decreased by EUR6.0 million to EUR70.3 million due to pandemic-related 
project postponements and the continued selective choice of new projects in the Middle East. In contrast, EBIT 
increased from EUR1.8 million to EUR2.7 million. The Energy segment continues to grow. Compared to the prior-year period, 
revenues increased significantly from EUR56.3 million to EUR75.5 million. EBIT more than doubled to EUR5.4 million (previous 
year: EUR2.2 million). 
 
The forecast for the operating business in 2021 still depends to a large extent on the further course of the pandemic. 
Without the deconsolidation result from the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board 
of Muehlhan AG expect year-over-year revenues and earnings to recover in 2021, unless the restrictions that have 
currently been largely lifted become necessary again in the short term. The revenues (EUR295.3 million) and results (EBIT 
of EUR12.4 million) of 2019 will not be achieved. The deconsolidation result from the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH of 
approximately EUR15 million to EUR20 million will be added to the operating result. The deconsolidation result is expected 
to be realized in the second half of 2021. 
The company's key performance indicators are shown in the following table: 
in kEUR                                                                       1^st half of 2021 1^st half of 2020 
Results 
Revenues                                                                                143,482           131,116 
Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)                    9,041             5,907 
Earnings from operations (EBIT)                                                           3,859               198 
Earnings before taxes (EBT)                                                               3,099              -626 
Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG                           1,088              -790 
Earnings per share from continuing operations                          in EUR              0.06             -0.04 
Cash flow from operating activities                                                       4,699            16,874 
Investments in property, plant and equipment (not incl. leases)                           2,636             1,360 
 
Balance sheet                                                                        06/30/2021        12/30/2020 
Total assets                                                                            172,387           161,596 
Fixed assets^1                                                                           61,632            63,490 
Equity                                                                                   69,911            69,164 
Equity ratio                                                           in %                40.6              42.8 
 
Employees                                                                      1st half of 2021  1st half of 2020 
Employees (annual average)                                             number             2,842             2,857

^1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets.

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Construction/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-166; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Muehlhan AG 
              Schlinckstrasse 3 
              21107 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 40 75271 0 
Fax:          +49 40 75271 130 
E-mail:       investorrelations@muehlhan.com 
Internet:     www.muehlhan.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0KD0F7 
WKN:          A0KD0F 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223165 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223165 2021-07-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223165&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 75.5 Delayed Quote.44.56%
MUEHLHAN AG -3.03% 3.2 Delayed Quote.25.00%
WTI 1.01% 73.983 Delayed Quote.50.25%
Financials
Sales 2021 275 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net Debt 2021 1,90 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 64,0 M 76,0 M 75,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MUEHLHAN AG
Duration : Period :
Muehlhan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUEHLHAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,30 €
Average target price 4,40 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Johannes Müller-Arends Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Philip Charles Percival Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas C. Krüger Chief Operating Officer
Gottfried Neuhaus Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUEHLHAN AG25.00%76
VINCI11.25%60 065
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.94%30 186
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.87%28 794
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.35%22 170
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.25.29%17 777