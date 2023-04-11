Advanced search
    MLI   US6247561029

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:32 2023-04-11 am EDT
69.00 USD   +2.35%
Mueller Industries : ESG Report

04/11/2023 | 11:08am EDT
MUELLER INDUSTRIES

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

2023

2

3

INTRODUCTION

We recognize that responsible stewardship of our stockholders' investments entails not just careful attention to our financial results, but also a keen awareness of the part we can and must play in sustaining the communities in which we operate, and the world at large. Whether it be protecting the health, safety and well-being of our employees, or preserving the global ecosystem, we understand the heightened expectations that are being placed on industry in these critical areas of sustainability governance. Along with those expectations comes the responsibility to apprise our stockholders of our efforts and progress on these issues, through both qualitative and quantitative reporting, and to communicate how sustainability related risks and opportunities factor into how we think about our business.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are not new to us, but rather have long been integral to how we deploy our resources, and establish our strategic priorities. We are continually evaluating how we communicate about ESG matters with our valued stockholders and the greater public. Our process will evolve as we adapt to new laws and regulations and assess various reporting frameworks. Nonetheless, our

2023 REPORT ON SUSTAINABILITY | MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

Board of Directors and management commit to greater transparency in these areas, so that all constituencies can better understand the ongoing actions we are taking to become a more sustainable Company.

We are pleased to present our 2023 Sustainability

Report, which is available on our website at: https://www.muellerindustries.com/about-us/

sustainability/. This report represents a continuation of our efforts to provide even greater transparency to our stockholders through additional discussion and more granular metrics. For example, our 2023 Sustainability Report includes-for the first time-data regarding our Scope III greenhouse gas emissions. We invite you to periodically check back for updates, and to join us as we share more of our progress in these critical areas.

Steffen Sigloch

Chief Manufacturing Officer

1

2023 REPORT ON SUSTAINABILITY | MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Key Governance Principles

The Company's governance infrastructure-both in terms of the oversight provided by our Board of Directors, and the day-to-day operations of our Company-is grounded in three overarching principles:

  • Non-Discrimination,Equal Opportunity and Inclusiveness
    We consider all Board of Directors and employment candidates regardless of their age, gender, race, color of skin, ethnic origin, political affiliation, religious preference, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical handicaps or any other category.
  • Open Communication
  • Integrity of Financial Reporting and Internal Controls
    Our financial reporting and internal controls are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and Sarbanes-Oxley requirements. Our independent auditors report to the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors, and are assisted in their work by our dedicated Internal Audit team.

We provide multiple avenues for employees and other constituencies (including stockholders) to communicate with management and our Board of Directors. Most notably, our Chief Executive Officer and leadership team commit to accommodating all forms of outreach from our associates, including face to face meetings as requested.

We consider all Board of Directors and employment candidates regardless of their age, gender, race, color of skin, ethnic origin, political affiliation, religious preference, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical handicaps or any other category.

2

2023 REPORT ON SUSTAINABILITY | MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

Our Board of Directors' Role in Risk Oversight

Our Board of Directors and its various committees play vital roles in maintaining our Company's governance infrastructure. Our annual Proxy Statementis available on the "Investors" page of our Company website, and describes in detail our Board membership, committees and their respective areas of jurisdiction. Also set forth is information regarding how Director independence is assessed, and various policies applicable to Directors. As described more fully in the Proxy Statement, our Board's risk oversight framework can be summarized as follows:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Oversees the full range of generalized risks affecting the Company,

including strategic, reputational and operational risks, combined with the risk management activities of management and the Board Committees

COMPENSATION

AND PERSONNEL

DEVELOPMENT

NOMINATING AND

AUDIT COMMITTEE

COMMITTEE

GOVERNANCE

Oversees risk management

Oversees risks related to

COMMITTEE

compensation and other

processes related to financial

Oversees risks related to Board

human capital related policies

reporting, internal controls

and practices, including the

composition and succession,

and financial risks,

attraction, development and

as well as environmental,

including cybersecurity

retention of organizational

social, and governance

talent, workplace culture

(ESG) matters

and other management

succession risks

MANAGEMENT

Handles day-to-day risk management at the Company

3

Disclaimer

Mueller Industries Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 15:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
