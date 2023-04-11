Mueller Industries : ESG Report

INTRODUCTION

We recognize that responsible stewardship of our stockholders' investments entails not just careful attention to our financial results, but also a keen awareness of the part we can and must play in sustaining the communities in which we operate, and the world at large. Whether it be protecting the health, safety and well-being of our employees, or preserving the global ecosystem, we understand the heightened expectations that are being placed on industry in these critical areas of sustainability governance. Along with those expectations comes the responsibility to apprise our stockholders of our efforts and progress on these issues, through both qualitative and quantitative reporting, and to communicate how sustainability related risks and opportunities factor into how we think about our business.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are not new to us, but rather have long been integral to how we deploy our resources, and establish our strategic priorities. We are continually evaluating how we communicate about ESG matters with our valued stockholders and the greater public. Our process will evolve as we adapt to new laws and regulations and assess various reporting frameworks. Nonetheless, our